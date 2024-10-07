Welsh rapper Ren is recovering at home after being hospitalized amid his years-long battle with chronic illnesses. The musician, whose full name is Ren Erin Gill, was hospitalized in A&E in late September "due to complications with his autoimmunity," according to a statement shared across his socials.

"During his last video shoot Ren ended up in A&E due to complications with his autoimmunity," the statement, shared on Sept. 30, read. "His accounts will be temporarily managed by his team of friends while he is resting and in recovery."

The "Hi Ren" singer has been open about his health struggles with fans in the past. Shortly after releasing his debut album in 2016, Ren was forced to temporarily withdraw from music due to his health. In a GoFundMe page, the musician said that he had "ongoing battles with a chronic health problem since I was 19 years old" and had lost "most my early 20s to debilitating mysterious health problems that left me trapped in my bed with debilitating pain and neurological issues." The musician eventually received a diagnosis: Lyme disease.

"People who have been following my journey since the start will know that i've been suffering with the devastating effect of being misdiagnosed for nearly half a decade only to discover I had lyme disease," he wrote in a January 2022 post, sharing that he underwent a stem cell transplant in 2016 "which saved my life."

However, after almost eight years of being misdiagnosed, "it had caused irreversible damage to my immune system, and even after treating the Lyme I was left mostly disabled, with no way out." He eventually traveled to Canada to receive further treatment. In September, he shared that he would be traveling back to Canada at the end of October for "an even more intensive treatment."

Amid his recent hospitalization, Ren, who candidly sings about his health battles in his album Sick Boi, was surrounded in support by his fans. Responding to the post, one person wrote, "here's hoping it's not too serious and Ren gets well soon and comes back even stronger," with somebody else writing, "Send love and hope he recovers soon." A third person wrote, "please take care Ren! We all send love and good energy towards you and your team!"

In an Oct. 1 update, Ren's team thanked "everyone for the well wishes" and said the musician was "out of A&E and at home resting and in the care of specialists to figure out the next step in managing his condition." His team hasn't provided further updates at this time.