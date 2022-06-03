16-Year-Old Rapper 23 Rackz Murdered During Music Video Shoot

✖

Up-and-coming Maryland-based rapper 23 Rackz has died after being shot in Washington, DC Thursday morning. The 16-year-old musician, real name Justin Johnson, was found shot in the Southeast section of the district just before 11:30 a.m., D.C. Police confirmed, according to Fox 5.

Johnson, who released his album Rookie of the Year in 2021, had been on location shooting a music video when the shooting occurred, according to a YouTube account that specializes in drill rap content. Just prior to the shooting the young rapper posted his location to his Instagram Story. Authorities were called to the scene of the shooting at approximately 11:24 a.m. Upon their arrival, they found shell casings covering the scene. They later confirmed Johnson as the victim.

Johnson first broke into the music industry in 2020 when he signed with a label named MGE. He released his album, Rookie of the Year, in 2021 and is known for tracks like "Dragging" and "Hook," which were released in April. The young rapper's manager told Fox 5 that he was trying to get Johnson out of the D.C. area and to Georgie to work on the teen's rap career, though Johnson was unable to leave the area at this time because he was wearing an ankle bracelet.

"He did not deserve this," Johnson's sisters told Fox 5. "t's hard to see on social media that you know, he's really gone and I see a lot of comments on social media saying like, 'Oh well he was in the streets at 16 and he didn't go to school, and this and that.' He was an honor roll student. They skipped him a grade. Like he was street smart and book smart. He was well before his time. A lot of people have different perceptions of him, but at the end of the day, with us at home, he was just a regular 16-year-old. It was never 23 Rackz in the house."

At this time, there have been no arrests made in connection with Johnson's murder. Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the teen's killer. A candle light vigil in honor of Johnson is planned for Friday at 6:30 p.m. by the scene of the shooting at Savannah Terrace and 23th St. in Southeast. Funeral arrangements are still being planned and will be announced at a later time.