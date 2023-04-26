Rappers' Concert Canceled Just Hours Beforehand After Plumbing Issue

Fans of Detroit-based rapper Babyface Ray were left disappointed after one of his recent shows was abruptly canceled. The musician, real name Marcellus Rayvon Register, was scheduled to perform at Houston, Texas' Warehouse Live Ballroom on Sunday, April 23, but just hours before Babayface was set to take the stage, the concert was canceled due to alleged "city-wide" plumbing issues.

The Sunday show was set to kick off at 8 p.m. local time, but just hours beforehand, a statement shared to the Warehouse Live Instagram account informed fans that the show would no longer continue as planned. In a statement, the venue explained, "Due to a city-wide issue with the plumbing, the restrooms within the venue are unusable, making us unable to open doors for the show tonight until the issue is resolved."

These folks just canceled our show — guy baby (@VEEZE4Eva) April 24, 2023

Not only did the canceled show prompt plenty of disappointment, but it also raised plenty of questions. As Babyface took to Twitter to write, "These folks just canceled our show," many fans began to question the legitimacy of the reason behind the cancellation, one person asking, "what citywide plumbing issue?" Another person wrote, "There's no citywide plumbing problem. Stop lying," as a third noted, "I didn't get any city wide ordinance lol." As of this posting, it doesn't appear that there have been any local reports of city-wide plumbing issues in Houston over the weekend. Several people suggested that the venue simply "throw up some porta potties, "with others noting that they flew into Houston from as far as Milwaukee and New Mexico for the show, only for it to be canceled just hours before its scheduled start time.

According to Warehouse Live, the canceled Babyface Ray show will be rescheduled for a later date. A date for the rescheduled show has not been announced at this time. The venue added, "All tickets will be honored for the future date. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience."

Babyface's Houston show was part of his ongoing Courtesy of the Mob tour, which follows the release of his two 2022 albums, Face and Mob. The tour, which sees the rapper joined by fellow Detroit rapper and frequent collaborator Veeze, kicked off at Sacramento's Ace of Spades on April 6 and includes stops in San Diego, Seattle, Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Detroit, and more before concluding at The Filmore in Detroit on May 13.