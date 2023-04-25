Morgan Wallen Sued Over Last-Minute Concert Cancellation

A Mississippi law firm is planning to file a class action lawsuit against Morgan Wallen after he canceled a show in Oxford Sunday night. The country music superstar's fans waited hours at the Vaught Hemingway Stadium, even watching opening acts perform before a message on the screens announced Wallen canceled due to voice issues. A Prentiss County resident filed a lawsuit against Wallen on Monday, but it was voluntarily dismissed Tuesday morning.

Even though the first lawsuit was dismissed, the Langston & Lott law firm vowed to file a new lawsuit against Wallen, reports WLBT. "We have been contacted by numerous individuals who spent thousands of dollars – separate and apart from the cost of their ticket -who would like to see legal redress as well," the firm said in a now-private Facebook statement. "We plan to re-file the class action lawsuit with a new plaintiff in the coming days."

"The second lawsuit, like the first, will seek compensation on behalf of all those affected, not just one person," the statement continued. "Tens of thousands of people collectively spent millions to attend this event, and those affected are entitled to know the truth and to be made whole."

The now-dismissed first lawsuit was filed by Brandi Burchman of Prentiss County in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi. She accused Wallen of violating the refund policy in his contract with the University of Mississippi and being negligent against the people who bought tickets. Burchman believes the audience is entitled to more than just a refund of the concert ticket, reports the Daily Journal. Wallen's team did not comment on the lawsuit before it was dismissed.

Wallen's Mississippi fans waited hours before a message on the Ole Miss stadium's screens said the show was canceled. "Unfortunately, Morgan has lost his voice and is unable to perform tonight. Therefore, tonight's show has been canceled," the message read. "Please make your way safely to the stadium exits. Refunds for tonight's event will be available at point of purchase."

The singer then took to Instagram to apologize, insisting that he thought he could perform after resting and going through vocal exercises. "I really thought I'd be able to take the stage and it kills me to deliver this so close to showtime, but my voice is shot and I am unable to sing," he wrote. "All tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. I am so sorry, I promise you guys I tried everything I could." Wallen's team then rescheduled his April 29 show at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska for Sept. 9.

Wallen, 29, is in the middle of his One Thing At A Time tour to support his latest hit album of the same name. The album has notched six consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart. It is his first release since his February 2021 controversy, when he was caught on camera using the N-word while walking to his Nashville home. He apologized for using the racial slur and was temporarily suspended by his record label.