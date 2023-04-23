Sam Smith Falls Ill, Cancels Concert

Sam Smith canceled his performance that he was set to do in Glasgow on Saturday, April 22 after they came down with an illness. The singer announced the news in their Instagram Stories on Friday to tell fans they would not be able to perform at the OVO Hydro Arena due to being sick. They have already announced a rescheduled date next month in May. Smith wrote:'Sailors, I'm so sorry to say but we have to reschedule the Glasgow show to 25th May 2023. Myself and a lot of my team have been hit with a virus, that's made us really unwell. I want to give you the best version of Gloria the Tour and at the moment that's not possible. It was also really important to me that we had another date to move this to straight away. We will celebrate Gloria together!! All previous tickets are still valid for the new date. For any more information go to my website www.samsmithworld.com. All my love, Sam.'

Smith was recently personally invited Gemma Collins to meet them at The O2 Arena in London as part of their GLORIA tour on Wednesday. Collins shared moments from them performing together, noting that it was an experience they would never forget. Collins even quoted one of Smith's songs, saying: 'I'm not here to make friends," per The Daily Mail.

Smith has been a hot topic lately. Their performance costume choices have been heavily criticized. Their clothing was considered satanic. They were also spat on in public after revealing themselves to be non-binary. Despite such, Smith remains strong and unbothered.

Smith made the announcement that they were changing their pronouns in 2019. In a lengthy Instagram post, they wrote: "After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I've decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out. I'm so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I've been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but f–k it!"