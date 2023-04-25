Lil Wayne Cancels Concert With Little Advanced Notice

Lil Wayne's Atlanta fans were furious over the weekend when the rapper canceled a show with just 24 hours' notice. The five-time Grammy winner was scheduled to perform Saturday night at The Tabernacle but had to reschedule the show at a later date. The concert was part of Wayne's Welcome to Tha Carter Tour, which started on April 4.

Wayne, whose real name is Dwyane Michael Cater Jr., announced the scheduling change on Friday night in an Instagram Story post. He cited "unforeseen circumstances" as the reason for the postponement, reports 11Alive. The "Kant Nobody" rapper apologized to fans, adding that he can't "wait to turn up with y'all soon."

Fans were still enraged, especially as Wayne still hasn't announced when the show will be rescheduled. They bombarded the Instagram post with his tour itinerary, demanding a better explanation. "You canceled Atlanta – $1,000 on good tickets and I got a call from Ticketmaster, 6 hours prior, that it's canceled. F— man, I've been waiting 23 years for this," one frustrated fan wrote.

"Imagine waking up and seeing your city has been canceled less than 24 hours before the concert," another fan wrote. "Try waking up the day of the concert and finding out it's been canceled," another added. "On behalf of ATL, we need an explanation," a fan wrote.

Lil Wayne isn't the first act to mysteriously cancel a show on short notice, but he did at least give fans a longer heads-up than Morgan Wallen did in Mississippi on Sunday. Fans waited hours at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi to see the country music star perform. Eventually, a message appeared onscreen to tell fans that Wallen "lost his voice" and could not perform. Fans were given refunds for the show. A lawsuit against Wallen was voluntarily dismissed, but a law firm claims they plan to re-file a class action lawsuit with a new plaintiff soon, reports WLBT.

"After last night's show, I started losing my voice so I spent the day resting up, talking to my doctor, and working through my vocal exercises trying to get better," Wallen wrote in a statement on his Instagram Story. "I really thought I'd be able to take the stage and it kills me to deliver this so close to showtime, but my voice is shot and I am unable to sing. All tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. I am so sorry, I promise you guys I tried everything I could."