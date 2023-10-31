Rapper Arrested in Dubai Over Alleged Drug Possession

British rapper Fredo is reportedly in jail in Dubai, and he may have been there for weeks already.

British rapper Fredo has reportedly been arrested in Dubai for cannabis possession, and news of the case was slow to trickle out. The Sun reported on Friday that Fredo – whose real name is Marvin Bailey – has been in jail since September over this offense. Sources familiar with the case said that the rapper may even have been to court already.

Bailey is a 29-year-old rapper from London best known for his 2018 hit single "Funky Friday." According to The Sun, he visited Dubai on vacation and was arrested there for alleged possession of marijuana. Dubai has a no tolerance drug policy that is strictly enforced, so this offense could reportedly put him in prison for up to three years. While news of the arrest hasn't been confirmed, a Foreign Office spokesperson did say that they are "supporting a British man who is detained in the UAE [United Arab Emirates] and are in contact with the local authorities."

One thing that has raised questions with fans is Bailey's Instagram account. The rapper made a post on Oct. 20 promoting his new music video "Girls," though the comments were turned off. However, this post could have been made by an assistant with access to his account. So far, Bailey's representatives have not made a public comment on his reported arrest.

Drug laws in the UAE are still notoriously strict, though they were notably relaxed in early 2022. At the time, the country relaxed its policy with regard to THC in food or drinks, but not with THC vapes or with cannabis itself. The UAE even treats CBD oil as a banned substance, and other drugs are treated even more severely. Travelers are often warned to research ahead of time even if they plan to bring prescription medication into the country with them.

This wouldn't be Bailey's first run-in with the authorities – at home or overseas. According to a report by NME, Bailey was arrested in April for driving drunk in North London. Insiders said his license was suspended for three years in that case. Meanwhile, in June he was stopped at Heathrow airport in London on his way home from Barbados. He was detained on site but was ultimately released without charge. It's unclear what that incident was all about.

Fredo's fourth studio album Unfinished Business dropped in August. The rapper has no concerts scheduled at this time, so there's no telling when fans might expect to see him again.