Queens of the Stone Age Cancel Additional Concerts Due to Singer Josh Homme Health Issues

Queens of the Stone Age have canceled additional concerts, due to singer Josh Homme facing some health issues. The band shared the news in a post on Instagram, revealing that they will not be performing at seven of their previously scheduled upcoming music festival shows.

"Due to continued medical care, it is under doctors' orders that Josh Homme remain in their care in the United States. The following QOTSA festival performances have been cancelled." This impacted dated are as follows: 8/8 Way Out West, 8/9 Oya, 8/10 Syd For Solen, 8/15 Cabaret Vert, 8/16 Lowlands, 8/18 Pukkelpop, and 8/21 Villar de Mouros.

The statement adds, "The Homme family and QOTSA are so grateful for the outpouring of well wishes and kind understanding during this time." At this time, the nature of Homme's health issue has not been disclosed.

The new cancellations come just weeks after Queens of the Stone Age first announced that they would be missing some concerts due to Homme's health crisis. In a message on their social media accounts, the 'No One Knows' rockers stated, "QOTSA regret to announce that Josh Homme must return to the United States immediately for emergency surgery."

"Every effort was made to push through and play for you, but it is no longer an option to continue," the message added, before revealing that the band was canceling their remaining concert tour dated for the month of July.

In addition to the formal message, the band added a comment to their post, telling fans, "Queens are gutted we aren't able to play for you. We apologize for any inconvenience and share in your frustration and disappointment."