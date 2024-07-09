Queens of the Stone Age Singer Josh Homme Undergoing Emergency Surgery, Band Cancels Concert Tour

Josh Homme, singer for Queens of the Stone Age, has not disclosed the medical issue that caused concert tour cancellations.

Queens of the Stone Age singer has unexpectedly had to cancel the remaining dates on their current concert tour, due to singer and guitarist Josh Homme undergoing an urgent medical procedure. In a message on their social media accounts, the 'No One Knows' rockers stated, "QOTSA regret to announce that Josh Homme must return to the United States immediately for emergency surgery."

"Every effort was made to push through and play for you, but it is no longer an option to continue," continued the collective statement from Queens of the Stone Age. The canceled shows are as follows:

7/10 Festival Jardin Sonore I Vitrolles, FR

7/13 Pohoda Festival I Trencin, SK

7/16 Zitadelle Spandau | Berlin, DE

7/17 Colours of Ostrava | Ostrava, CZ

7/18 METAstadt I Vienna, AS

7/20 Electric Castle Festival | Cluj, RO

7/23 and 7/24 SRC Salata | Zagreb, HR

7/27 Athens Rocks | Athens, GR

"Ticket holders for festivals, please visit the specific festival website for updated information," Queens of the Stone Age's message also explained. "Ticket holders for headline shows will be contacted directly from the point of purchase with further information."

In addition to the formal message, the band added a comment to their post, telling fans, "Queens are gutted we aren't able to play for you. We apologize for any inconvenience and share in your frustration and disappointment."

At this time, the nature of Homme's health issue has not been disclosed.