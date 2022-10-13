Queen Reveal Previously Unreleased Song Featuring Lost Freddie Mercury Vocals

Legendary rock band Queen has revealed a previously unreleased song that features once-lost vocals from late frontman Freddie Mercury. Variety reports that the song is titled "Face It Alone," and it was originally recorded during sessions for the band's 1989 album, The Miracle. The unearthed song will be included in the album's collector's edition, which is set to go on sale on Nov. 18.

"We did find a little gem from Freddie, that we'd kind of forgotten about and it was – It's wonderful," Queen drummer Roger Taylor told BBC Radio 2 of the track. "It was kind of hiding in plain sight," guitarist Brian May added. "We looked at it many times and thought, oh no, we can't really rescue that. But in fact, we went in there again and our wonderful engineering team went, 'OK, we can do this and this.' It's like kind of stitching bits together. But it's beautiful, it's touching." Fans can check out the remastered tune below.

Queen was originally formed in London, England in 1970 by Mercury, May, Taylor, and former bassist John Deacon. The group would go on to record 14 albums before Mercury's death in 1991. Their 15th — and final — album was released in 1995. The band's iconography reaches back decades and is even directly tied to many big pop-cultural moments, such as the first Wayne's World movie.

One of the most iconic moments from the film happens when Wayne (Mike Myers), Garth (Dana Carvey) and three of their friends lip-sync Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" while driving around their hometown of Aurora, Illinois. "I fought very, very hard for 'Bohemian Rhapsody,'" Myers previously told Rolling Stone of getting the song into the film. "At that time, the public had kind of forgotten about Queen a little bit." He explained that SNL creator Lorne Michaels, who was a producer on the film, "was suggesting Guns N Roses — I don't even remember the song — because at the time, Guns N Roses had a number one song."

Myers said his reply to Michaels was, "I hear you. I think that's really smart," but the problem was he "didn't have any jokes for a Guns N Roses song." He then added, "I had lots of jokes for 'Bohemian Rhapsody.' It's just inherently comedic." After getting approval from the band and seeing the finished product have such an impact on so many, Myers says "it all just seemed so surreal. I didn't even know they were going to release the film. The reaction was so unbelievable. It's just one of the most satisfying moments in my professional life."