Oscars 2019: ‘Wayne’s World’ Stars Mike Myers, Dana Carvey Reunite for Best Picture Nominee ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

It was a reunion social media gushed over during Sunday night’s 91st Annual Academy Awards when Wayne’s World stars, Mike Myers and Dana Carvey reunited to present Bohemian Rhapsody for the Best Picture category.

Both Myers and Carvey, who played characters Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar in the Saturday Night Live skits and subsequent hit spinoff movies titled Wayne’s World, have been most notably known to have famously lip-synced Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” in their first installment.

Not only were both actors confirmed as two of the 11 Best Picture presenters, but they were spotted over the weekend to have been rehearsing on stage, confirming that the duo would be reprising their penchant for a most “excellent” reunion.

The Wayne’s World tandem with other stars in #Oscars rehearsal Saturday, ahead of tonight’s big show.

Fans took to social media during the Best Picture presentation to fawn over the reunion of Myers and Carvey almost 30 years since their film become a box office smash.

“I like that Mike Myers & Dana Carvey are going to represent onstage [Bohemian Rhapsody] at the [Oscars]⁠ ⁠this year only because it will remind me Wayne’s World is a better film than BH, should have been nominated in its year, and I can pretend they’re honoring WW instead,” one fan wrote.

Filled with pop culture references, Wayne’s World was released in the U.S. on Feb. 14, 1992, going on to becoming the eighth-highest-grossing film of that year and remains to this date as the highest-grossing film based on Saturday Night Live skits.

The film spawned a sequel called, Wayne’s World 2, which received mixed-to-positive reviews, but has been noted as “impossible to dislike” by critics Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert thanks to its endearing and offbeat humor.

Myers’ character Wayne is not the only connection to the Best Picture nominee. The Canadian actor and comedian actually starred in this past season’s biopic based on Freddie Mercury and his band, Queen. In facts, Myers — a true master of disguise — dons an unrecognizable look by sporting a wig, sunglasses and facial hair and a precise British accent.

In the film, Myers’ character is trying to convince the band not to release the groundbreaking six-minute long song “Bohemian Rhapsody” as the first single from their 1975 album A Night at the Opera.

