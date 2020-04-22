Prince: 10 Photos From His Iconic Career You Have to See

It's been four years since the world lost a legend in the music industry, the one and only Prince. On April 21, 2016, it was reported that Prince had passed away at his compound in Minnesota at the age of 57. Fans were shocked to hear the news of his tragic passing at the time and now, four years later, the singer's fans are continuing to keep his memory alive. If you're also eager to take a trip down memory lane, read on to take a look back at some of Prince's most iconic moments.

On the fourth anniversary of Prince's death, CBS is remembering the icon with its special, Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince. The pre-taped, two hour long special will feature performances from a bevy of musical guests in order to honor the late "When Doves Cry" musician. The special will reportedly feature appearances by St. Vincent, Common, Beck, Sheila E, John Legend, Earth, Wind, and Fire, and many more. Additionally, there will also be appearances by non-musical acts such as Saturday Night Live alum Fred Armisen, Naomi Campbell, and Misty Copeland. Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince will be hosted by Maya Rudolph, who is also set to perform with her Prince tribute band, Princess.

Considering that many are remembering Prince on the anniversary of his passing, you may be eager to take a look at some of his biggest moments. So, if you are interested in a retrospective of the musician's storied career, you're definitely going to want to read on to check them out for yourself.