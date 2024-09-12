Pop Star Under Fire for Plugging Ears During Katy Perry MTV VMAs Performance

While some on social media lambasted the star, many said he was just protecting his hearing.

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) became the epicenter of a heated debate following a controversial moment during Katy Perry's performance. Music producer and songwriter Jack Antonoff became the source of social media scrutiny after being caught on camera inserting what appeared to be earplugs during Perry's showcase.

The incident occurred as Perry, 39, took the stage at New York's UBS Arena to deliver a nine-minute medley of her greatest hits, including "California Gurls," "Firework," and "Lifetimes." The performance preceded Perry's acceptance of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, celebrating her significant contributions to music video artistry.

Audience footage captured Antonoff, 40, alongside his wife, Margaret Qualley, and frequent collaborator Taylor Swift. While Swift and other attendees were visibly enjoying the performance, Antonoff was seen inserting objects into his ears midway through Perry's set. This action immediately led to controversy among viewers and fans.

Social media platforms erupted with discussions about Antonoff's behavior, with opinions sharply divided. Some viewers interpreted the act as a deliberate slight against Perry. One Twitter user disapproved, stating, via The Mirror, "Putting airpods in during Katy's performance… such loser behaviour." Another comment highlighted the perceived animosity, suggesting, "[Jack] hates [Katy] so much that he even had used an AirPod while she was performing at the VMAs … You can see him taking the airpods off when she finishes her performance."

Critics of Antonoff's actions were quick to label the behavior as "disrespectful," drawing parallels to a previous incident at the 2017 VMAs where Antonoff was seen eating a banana during Perry's opening monologue. However, not all viewers interpreted the situation negatively.

Many came to Antonoff's defense, proposing that he was simply protecting his hearing—a common practice among music industry professionals. One supporter reasoned, per the outlet, "Dude's literally just protecting his hearing which is literally important to his job." Another added, "Most people wear earplugs nowadays because hearing damage from loud music (live especially) is very real."

The debate has also reignited discussions about Antonoff's past comments regarding Perry's music. In a 2014 interview with GQ, Antonoff contrasted Perry's work with Swift's, saying there's a "difference" between them. He added: "It all feels throwaway, comparatively." Because of this background, there are questions about potential lingering tensions between the artists.

Adding another aspect to the issue is Antonoff's known struggle with Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD), which can manifest as sensitivity to sound. This medical context has led some to suggest that his actions may have been a necessary accommodation rather than a deliberate slight.

Despite the controversy, it's worth noting that Perry and Swift, once rumored to be in a long-standing feud, have since reconciled. TMZ reported that Swift was "dancing and cheering the whole time during KP's performance Wednesday night," suggesting that any past conflicts have been resolved.

As the conversation continues, some observers have questioned the timing of Antonoff's actions. As one commenter on Daily Dot put it, "That being said, why weren't the earbuds in before this moment? Surely the VMAs had not been a gentle reading of the works of Beatrix Potter to that point in the night." As of now, TMZ reports that they've "reached out to Jack's reps for comment ... so far, no word back."