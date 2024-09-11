Chappell Roan Snaps Back at Pushy MTV VMAs Photographer: 'Not Me, B—'

The MTV Video Music Awards are known for having wild moments, and even before the start of the show, Chappell Roan had a wild moment on the red carpet. The Best New Artist nominee was posing on the carpet when a photographer told her to "shut the f--- up." Roan snapped back and told him to do the same, afterwards saying, "You, not me, b----."

The moment was caught live on the official red carpet pre-show livestream on MTV's YouTube channel. X user concertleaks shared the clip, with many agreeing with the pop sensation, known for her hits "HOT TO GO!" and "Good Luck, Babe!" It's unknown what initially started the interaction between Roan and the photographer in regards to the photographer's colorful language, but Roan seemed to have handled it as well as she could in her situation.

Chappell Roan was told by a #vmas photographer to “shut the f**k up”, leading to her response. pic.twitter.com/jXaTfIH7yR — 🏁 (@concertleaks) September 11, 2024

This isn't the first time the 26-year-old has had to deal with unpleasant people, to say the least. In July, she admitted that she's "pumped the brakes" on anything to make her more known due to the stalkers. She also recently made a video detailing how she doesn't want fans to constantly stalk her and follow her around. Fame can be tough, and it seems like even on the red carpet, it's not easy.

Hopefully, that does not ruin her night. The 26-year-old is nominated for four VMAs and will more than likely walk away with at least one Moonperson. Roan is also set to perform at the VMAs, which will be her first major awards show performance. She's been gaining popularity and recognition since opening up for Olivia Rodrigo on her Guts World Tour earlier this year, with her set at Lollapalooza over the summer drawing in the biggest daytime crowd for the event, according to CNN.

The 2024 MTV VMAs will be hosted by Megan Thee Stallion, who will also perform. Other performers include Anitta, Benson Boone, Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, Eminem, GloRilla, Halsey, Jessie Murph, KAROL G, Lenny Kravitz, LE SSERAFIM, LISA, LL Cool J, Rauw Alejandro, Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes, and Teddy Swims. While MTV has started to announce some of the winners during the red carpet pre-show, the actual VMAs won't be starting until 8 p.m. ET on MTV, which was initially set to air on Sept. 10 but was pushed back due to the presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.