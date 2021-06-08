P.O.D. Makes Big Tour Announcement

✖

Nu-metal mainstays P.O.D. have announced some big tour news, revealing Tuesday that they are hitting the road this year. The band will be hitting the road to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their groundbreaking 2001 album, Satellite. The tour will start out in South Dakota at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip festival on Aug. 14 and will wrap up with a show at the House of Blues in San Diego, California on Oct. 7. Joining the guys on the road, for select dates, are From Ashes to New, All Good Things, and Sleep Signals. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday.

Ahead of the big tour, P.O.D. put together a series of streaming concerts, aptly titled "Satellite Over Southtown," after two of their biggest and most beloved albums. For the first set, the band played Satellite from beginning to end, which is what they will also be doing on the new tour. The second set found the band playing their Atlantic Records debut, The Fundamental Elements of Southtown, in its entirety. The third, and final, set takes place this Thursday, and will feature a collection of B-side tunes and rare tracks the band does not often play live. Fans who are interested in checking out the final "Satellite Over Southtown" virtual set can grab tickets here.

In an exclusive interview with PopCulture, P.O.D. guitarist Marcos Curiel opened up about the B-sides and rarities set, offering fans some clues about what the band might play. He explained that the band asked themselves, "Are we going back? Are we going to go back to our roots, before we were signed?"

Understandably, he couldn't divulge the answer, but longtime fans just might hear some tunes the reach way back into the band's catalog. "I don't want to let the cat out of the bag, but you know what? That could very well happen. Who knows, it's a huge maybe."

During our conversation, Curiel also shared that the band has "been doing some writing," which may or may not lead to a new album. He went on to say that they are "always working on new tunes." Curiel cautiously added, however, "Now whether they make the cut (and) make a record, that's yet to be seen." The guitarist continued, "We're definitely keeping an open mind, working with different producers and we're really fond of the producers that did the Circles record. So we've been doing some writing and some production with them."

"Nothing is finished or done. It's just constantly throwing ideas around and just making an effort to work on new tunes," Curiel also shared, noting that coronavirus quarantine was a factor in P.O.D. working on new songs. "You know, we want to be ahead of the game so we're kind of not sitting down, just waiting for this pandemic to pass."

"We're kind of like, 'Well, let's write some tunes and if they turn into something cool, if they don't, we still have them.' They can always grow into something," Curiel said. He summed up the band's current approach by saying, "We're always working and we're just excited to get to jamming again, and hopefully start jamming in front of some real people."