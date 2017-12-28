Pink Urges Moms Not Be Hard on Themselves After a ‘Sweet Mama’ Moved Her to Tears

Pink said mothers shouldn’t be so hard on themselves after a tear-jerking meeting she had with a mother Wednesday night.

“A really sweet Mama came up [to] me tonight at the grocery store and told me some nice words about how she gets strength from my parenting cause I’m not afraid to f— up in public. We cried together,” the “Beautiful Trauma” singer wrote. “It’s so hard. Y’all. I wish us mamas could give ourselves and each other a break.”

Pink and her husband, Carey Hart, have two children, daughter Willow Sage and daughter Jameson Moon.

Jason celebrated his first birthday on Wednesday, and Pink marked it with an adorable post. She shared photos of Jameson in 6-year-old Willow’s arms on Instagram.

“Happy birthday Jameson Moon. Your family loves you to the sun and back,” Pink wrote on Instagram.

The 38-year-old has been open about being a parent and a pop star in the past. Her decisions have also caused uproars on social media. Earlier this month, she told The People she plans on raising her children gender neutral.

Pink isn’t raising her children to be “defined by traditional roles,” adding, “We are a very label-less household. Last week Willow told me she is going to marry an African woman. I was like: ‘Great, can you teach me how to make African food?’”

Pink also raised eyebrows by saying Willow’s future boyfriends have to be “good-looking” and “funny.”

Pink will be heading out on the road to promote Beautiful Trauma, with a 40-date North American tour that starts in Phoenix on March 1.

Photo credit: Instagram / Pink