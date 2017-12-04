Pink Is Raising Her Children Gender Neutral

Grammy Award-winning artist Pink told The People this week that she and her husband are raising their children gender neutral.

The singer says that she didn’t want her 6-year-old daughter or her 11-month-old son to be “defined by traditional gender roles.”

“We are a very label-less household,” the singer told reporters. “Last week Willow told me she is going to marry an African woman. I was like: “Great, can you teach me how to make African food?”

Back in August, she mentioned the same issues during her speech at the MTV Video Music Awards. She recalled a recent memory when her daughter, Willow, said, “I’m the ugliest girl I know. I look like a boy with long hair.”

Pink launched into a inspirational public response to her daughter, who was in the audience.

“When people make fun of me they say I look like a boy or I’m too masculine or I’m too outspoken,” she said. “Do you see me growing my hair? Do you see me changing my body? Do you see my selling out arenas all over the world? Baby girl, we don’t change. We take the gravel in the shell and make a pearl. We help other people to change, so they can see all kinds of beauty.”

Pink is known for her heartfelt, anthemic lyrics about learning to love who you are rather than changing for others. The singer is putting her words into action for her children.

Pink married motocross racer Carey Hart in 2006. She gave birth to Willow in 2011, and their new son Jameson at the end of last year. In October, she released her seventh album, Beautiful Trauma.