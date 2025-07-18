Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Concert With Black Sabbath Heading to Theaters

Ozzy Osbourne’s final concert with Black Sabbath is getting the theatrical treatment.

A film of the iconic band’s sold-out July 5 show, titled Back to the Beginning: Ozzy’s Final Bow, will be released in theaters in early 2026, Mercury Studios announced Friday.

The 100-minute concert film will be a “big-screen celebration of Ozzy Osbourne and the legacy of Black Sabbath,” the studio wrote in a social media announcement and will capture “the raw power and emotional weight of Ozzy’s final bow in his hometown of Birmingham.”

“Presented as a love letter to Ozzy and the pioneering sound of Black Sabbath, the theatrical release will be a distilled version of the epic all-day event held at Villa Park,” the announcement continued. “Featuring thunderous performances of ‘War Pigs,’ ‘Iron Man,’ ‘Children of the Grave’ and a show-stopping ‘Paranoid,’ the film promises a deeply personal and electrifying farewell from the godfather of heavy metal with exclusive behind-the-scenes access and interviews from this iconic live performance.”

The “Back to the Beginning” concert marked the original Black Sabbath lineup’s first reunion in two decades and was attended by 42,000 people in person and another 3 million who paid to watch a livestream.

Osbourne, 76, has been open about how his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis has impacted his ability to perform. The rocker stayed seated for his final concert with Black Sabbath, as he revealed in February that he is no longer able to walk.

Ozzy Osbourne onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

The event also featured performances by Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Ronnie Wood, Steven Tyler of Aerosmith, Slayer, Pantera, Tool, Yungblud, Papa V/Ghost and a drum-off between Tool’s Danney Carey, Blink-182’s Travis Barker and the Red Hot Chili Pepper’s Chad Smith. Jason Momoa acted as host.

If you can’t catch Back to the Beginning: Ozzy’s Final Bow in theaters, a physical product will also be available later in 2026, with more details to come.

Paramount+’s documentary No Escape From Now, which will dive further into Osbourne’s health issues, is set to premiere later this year.