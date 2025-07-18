Darius Rucker Falls Ill in the Middle of Concert

Darius Rucker couldn’t finish his latest concert after he lost his voice mid-show.

The Hootie & the Blowfish singer issued refunds to concert attendees at Atlantic City, New Jersey’s Hard Rock Casino last Saturday.

He made it three songs into the concert before calling it quits.

“Y’all, I can’t sing anymore,” Rucker told the crowd. “This [has] never happened. I physically can’t sing, and I promise you on everything that I stand for I will make this up to you.”

Before heading off stage, he performed one final song—his hit song “Wagon Wheel,” although he needed help from the crowd to finish.

Later, on his Instagram story, he said: “I feel awful and I’m so sorry — I have never lost my voice in all my years of performing. We looked at every option to reschedule, but unfortunately, it’s just not possible this year, so we’re issuing full refunds.”

He told fans the venue would issue them refunds directly.

“Thank you so much for all your kind messages wishing me well. Love y’all and see you soon!”

Rucker’s upcoming performances on his tour have not been cancelled, so far.

His next concerts will be a two-night stay in Florida on July 19th and 20th.