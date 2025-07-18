The Sad Truth About Former ‘Americal Idol’ Judge Steven Tyler and His Scarves

Mia Tyler shared a shocking truth about her father during a recent podcast appearance.

While on the Sibling Revelry podcast, Tyler recalled the Aerosmith frontman being “extremely wild” when she was a kid and shared why he often put scarves around his microphones.

“The story of why he has scarves on his microphone is because he liked to hide his pills and whatnot,” Mia revealed. “So he could do them live on stage.”

She continued on by noting how, exactly, the singer would conceal pills in the garment.

“He would have little pockets sewn so he could be on stage and just take whatever it was that he was [ingesting],” she said.

Steven Tyler’s struggles with substance abuse are well documented.

In 2022, he went to rehab after relapsing just before Aerosmith was set to kick off a Las Vegas residency. He was 10 years sober at the time.

His relapse caused the band to have to cancel tour dates that summer.

“We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you,” the band told fans that year. “Especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows.”

Last year, the band had to cancel another tour after Steven Tyler fractured his larynx.