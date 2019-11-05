Pink Was Really High While Shooting ‘There You Go’ Video, Admits She Smoked a Ton of Weed

Pink, who turned 40 earlier this year, took time to reflect on her 20-year music career. In an interview with Billboard for its most recent cover story, she re-watched a handful of her biggest moments and gave her thoughts on them now. The first of which was her debut music video in 2000 for “There You Go.”

As she watched the video, in which she gets revenge on an ex-boyfriend by flying a motorcycle into his apartment window, she said, “I think this is the prettiest I’ve ever looked, and will ever look. I’d just started riding motorcycles. I almost crashed 85 times.”

She also said that she smoked so much weed during the video shoot that director Dave Meyers kept asking her to stop because she couldn’t keep her eyes open during the close-up shots.

After looking back at several other moments from her career, she was shown her Super Bowl performance of the National Anthem last year. Pink said she had the flu at the time and is amazed she was able to pull it off at all.

“I had planned this Super Bowl experience for my whole family, cause the Eagles were playing and we’re from Philly,” she says. “And then of course, the one thing the camera finds, the first place they find me is me spitting out my lozenge onto the grass. I was like, ‘Well, I tried!’ Aw, memories.”

Pink was asked to perform at the Super Bowl again this year, but this time as part of its famous halftime act. She declined, and told Billboard that she would “probably take a knee and get carried out.” She added, “Everybody that does it gets so persecuted.”

“They should give it to Janet Jackson,” she continued. “That’s who should be doing the Super Bowl. There’s rumblings around J. Lo, Rihanna — they all deserve it. They should only give it, because of the controversy, to African-American or Latina women for a while.”

Shortly after her interview with Billboard, it was announced that Jennifer Lopez will be the halftime performer, along with Shakira. The performance will be during Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Feb. 2, 2020.

Pink is just coming off her Beautiful Trauma world tour, which grossed $397 million over 157 shows.

“I always said I was going to go out on top, so maybe this it,” Pink told Billboard. “But then you look at Bette Midler, and you’re like, ‘She’s having so much fun, maybe I’ll never quit!’”