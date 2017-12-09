Pink Receives Backlash Over Dating Advice to Daughter

Pink opened up about her parenting style this week in an interview with Cosmo and shared how she tries to instill confidence and pride in her 6-year-old daughter, Willow.

However, her advice on dating has some readers less than pleased.

In the interview, Pink recalls Willow recently asked her “how many boys” she could have “at once.” Pink responded “Probably none of them, because they won’t deserve you.” The singer went on to list qualifications for potential boyfriends.

“They have to be kind, respectful. They have to be chivalrous, they have to be good to their moms. They have to be good-looking. They have to be funny.”

Pink stressed the “funny” requirement the most, though people online zeroed in on the “good-looking” prerequisite more than any others.

Comments and shares were full of people accusing the singer of hypocrisy, saying that it was “shallow” to tell her daughter to focus on looks at such a young age.

Other people, however, thought the outrage was a little over-blown. They interpreted a more subjective meaning in Pink’s advice, saying that “good-looking” is different depending on who’s doing the looking.

In the interview, Pink revealed that her daughter already has a boy in mind.

“She said, ‘I know a boy that meets all those categories,’” she recalled 6-year-old Willow saying.

Pink and her husband Carey Hart are pretty public about their parenting techniques. In addition to Willow, the couple has an 11-month-old son.