Ozzy Osbourne Was Worried He’d ‘Drive His Family F—ing Mad’ During Recovery From Back Surgery

Rocker Ozzy Osbourne said he was worried he would drive his family “f— mad” when he was stuck home recovering from back surgery. Instead, the recovery process only helped strengthen his relationship with wife Sharon Osbourne. The couple has been married since 1982 and they have only “gotten closer” in recent years.

Osbourne is still recovering from a 2019 fall that aggravated his injuries from a 2003 quad bike accident. In a new interview with The Telegraph Magazine, the “Crazy Train” singer said he was worried about staying home while recovering because he “never had a year off in [his] life.”

After the surgery, Osbourne’s doctor told him he would have to stay off the road for “at least a year,” which was shocking news to the singer.

“I’ve never had a year off in my life! I’ve never been home this long in 50 years! It’s driving me mad, and I’m driving my family f— mad,” Osbourne said, reports The Daily Mail.

Despite fears he would drive his family crazy, having to stay home has only strengthened his 38-year marriage to The Talk co-host Sharon.

“To be perfectly honest with you, we’ve gotten closer,” Osbourne said. “I’m 71 now, she’s 66 or something, and at this time of my life I’d like to have got out OK.”

Osbourne’s comments came while he is busy promoting his new album, Ordinary Man, which was released on Feb. 21. It is his first solo album since 2010’s Scream, and Osbourne planned to tour North America to support it. However, his health prevented him from doing so. On the same day the new album was released, his team announced he was cancelling the entire tour so he could seek further medical treatment in Europe this year. He plans to head to Switzerland after he finishes promotional appearances.

The singer’s latest appearance came on Feb. 24, when he stopped by the iHeartRadio Theater in Burbank, California for a special iHeartRadio interview. He told the hosts the past year has been “f— hell.”

“This last year, I’ve been in a bad state, health-wise… I had surgery on my spine which has f— me up,” Osbourne explained. “Everyone thinks I’ve just discovered the Parkinson’s. I’ve known about the Parkinson’s since 2003. And it’s not like the Michael J. Fox one, thank God. It’s a milder thing that I have, but still – it’s there. I can’t let it stop me. This last year, it all caught up with me. Staph infection in my hand, then I had pneumonia, then I fell over, then I had surgery.”

Osbourne was diagnosed with a form of Parkinson’s Disease in 2003, but did not publicly discuss it until he appeared on Good Morning America with Sharon and children Jack Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne in January. The singer said he tried to keep it a secret for as long as he could, but was running out of excuses to do so.

“I’m no good with secrets,” he explained. “I cannot walk around with it anymore ’cause it’s like I’m running out of excuses, you know? I’m no good with secrets. I cannot walk around with it anymore ’cause it’s like I’m running out of excuses, you know?”

Osbourne is still scheduled to play a Fall tour in Europe, which will start in the U.K. on Oct. 23.

Photo credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia