Ozzy Osbourne Reveals He Was Secretly Dealing With Parkinson’s Disease Since 2003

About a month ago, Ozzy Osbourne revealed in an interview with Good Morning America that he was battling Parkinson's disease. Now, in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, the Black Sabbath rocker revealed that he's been battling the disease for far longer than anyone realized.

Osbourne told the publication that he's actually been dealing with Parkinson's since 2003. He went on to clarify that he's "not dying from Parkinson's. I've been working with it most of my life."

"I've cheated death so many times. If tomorrow you read, 'Ozzy Osbourne never woke up this morning,' you wouldn't go, 'Oh, my God!' You'd go, 'Well, it finally caught up with him,'"Osbourne continued to tell the LA Times.

Osbourne was previously forced to cancel any 2019 touring plans due to his illness and an injury he experienced as a result of a fall in his home. But, according to the rock star, he's 75% back to normal and is looking forward to his inevitable return to the stage.

"It's been a pretty incredible, interesting career. People have written me off time and time again, but I kept coming back and I'm going to come back from this," he said. "When? I don't know. I don't want to go back out there until I'm ready."

As previously mentioned, Osbourne sat down with GMA's Robin Roberts and his wife, Sharon Osbourne, in January in order to discuss his Parkinson's diagnosis.

"There's so many different types of Parkinson's. It's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body," Sharon said on the morning program, noting that her husband has PRKN 2. "It's like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day."

There is currently no cure for Parkinson's disease, a neurodegenerative illness that typically progresses slowly in those affected by it.

"It's been terribly challenging for us all," Osbourne told Roberts about his diagnosis. "I did my last show New Year's Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves."

Towards the end of the interview, Osbourne thanked his fans for their support, noting that it's been a major help for him on his health journey.

"They're my air, you know. I feel better. I've owned up to the fact that I have — a case of Parkinson's. And I just hope they hang on and they're there for me because I need them," Osbourne said.

"I wanna see my people, you know. It's like I'm — I miss them so much," he added.

"He's gonna get back out there," Sharon then added. "And he's gonna do what he loves to do; I know it."