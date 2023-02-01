Ozzy Osbourne Retires From Touring, Citing Health Issues

Ozzy Osbourne has officially retired from touring and canceled all of his upcoming shows. The Black Sabbath rocker, 74, announced Wednesday that a previous spinal injury, in addition to his other health issues, has marked the end of his days on tour, a message he said was "probably one of the hardest things I've ever had to share with my loyal fans."

"As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine," Osbourne shared in a statement on Instagram Tuesday morning. "My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak."

Osbourne continued that he had come to the "realization" that he was "not physically capable" of completing his upcoming UK and European tour dates "in all good conscience," as he isn't able to travel as needed. "Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really F-KS ME UP, more than you will ever know," he insisted.

"Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way," Osbourne added. "My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country." The rocker, who assured fans they would be able to get ticket refunds for the canceled shows, concluded his post by thanking his family, band, crew, "longtime friends" Judas Priest "and of course, my fans for their endless dedication, loyalty, and support, and for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have. I love you all..."

Osbourne underwent spinal surgery in 2019 after a fall during a trip to the bathroom at night exacerbated damage to his neck and back from an ATV accident 16 years prior. Since that injury, Osbourne has undergone two more surgeries, with the most recent having been in July. Osbourne also announced in 2020 that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease following his fall, which has added even more challenges to his recovery process.