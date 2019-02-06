Ozzy Osbourne Hospitalized: Fans Send Well Wishes to Sharon After Singer’s Health Scare

Ozzy Osbourne fans everywhere are rallying around the Black Sabbath singer after wife Sharon Osbourne announced Wednesday he had been hospitalized with complications from the flu.

“As some of you may have heard, Ozzy was admitted to hospital following some complications from the flu,” she shared on Twitter. “His doctors feel this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery. Thanks to everyone for their concern and love.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

As some of you may have heard, Ozzy was admitted to hospital following some complications from the flu. His doctors feel this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery. Thanks to everyone for their concern and love. — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) February 6, 2019

Fans were quick to offer up their well-wishes to the Prince of Darkness:

“Praying for Ozzy,” one follower wrote. “Please let our God of Metal be OK.”

Another added, “Oh Nooo~~ Sending Prayers and wishes for a Speedy Recovery Ozzy. Thank Goodness he has you to take care of him Sharon.

Oh Nooo~~ Sending Prayers and wishes for a Speedy Recovery Ozzy. Thank Goodness he has you to take care of him Sharon. — Kitty (@Kittylver706) February 6, 2019

Others took the opportunity to share their fondest memories of the icon.

“Oh Gosh Sharon, ” one person wrote with a sad face emoticon. “Please send him my best wishes and love. (If you can). I first saw him in Dortmond W. Germany in 1984, and as recently as NYE [The Forum]. He has played such an important man in my life. I wish you all the best! #GetWellOzzy”

Oh Gosh Sharon. 🙁 Please send him my best wishes and love. (If you can). I first saw him in Dortmond W. Germany in 1984, and as recently as NYE @theforum. He has played such an important man in my life. I wish you all the best! #GetWellOzzy — Catherine Lea (@DestinyRoxx) February 6, 2019

On Jan. 31, Ozzy, 70, shared that he would be postponing the European leg of his No More Tours 2 world tour with Judas Priest once again due to illness.

“I’m completely devastated for having to postpone the European leg of my tour. It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to s—. First the staph infection in my thumb and now coming down with the flu and bronchitis,” he wrote in a personal statement at the time. “I want to apologize to all of my fans who have been so loyal over the years, my band, my crew and to Judas Priest for letting you all down. However, I promise the tour with Judas Priest will be completed. It’s being rescheduled right now to start in September. Again, I apologize to everyone. God Bless. Love you all, Ozzy.”

Photo credit: Facebook/Ozzy Osbourne