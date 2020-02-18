Ozzy Osbourne Fans Devastated After Rocker Cancels 2020 Tour to Undergo Medical Treatment

Ozzy Osbourne fans were devastated to learn that the singer’s entire 2020 tour has been canceled. On Monday, Osbourne announced that his No More Tours 2 tour was canceled as he seeks medical treatment. Aside from missing the long-awaited concerts, fans were worried about Osbourne’s health.

Osbourne revealed just last month that he has been diagnosed with a form of Parkinson’s disease, so his absence from the tour circuit is not exactly a surprise. The 71-year-old Black Sabbath frontman has dealt with medical issues for decades, but only recently have they seriously impeded on his work.

Osbourne’s rep released a statement saying that the No More Tours 2 tour was canceled “to allow him to continue to recover from various health issues he has faced over the past year.”

Osbourne had already postponed his entire 2019 tour schedule as well, and other shows have been rescheduled again and again. After his triumphant performance at the 2019 AMAs and the upcoming release of his new album, Ordinary Man, many believed this was the time he would finally get back on the road in earnest.

“I’m so thankful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a s— year,” Osbourne said in a statement on his website. “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six [to] eight weeks.”

“I don’t want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it’s just not fair to the fans,” he continued. “I’d rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time.”

Fans can reportedly seek a refund at the point of purchase if they already have tickets, but the tickets will not be honored otherwise even if the tour is rescheduled at a later time. Ordinary Man will be available everywhere on Friday.

Here is what fans are saying about Osbourne’s canceled tour.

High Expectations

I am glad that he’s focusing on his healt first because in all honesty …that tour list was insane …even a young healthy person would have trouble with it !! We love ya Ozzy!! We are with you all the way !! Also super excited to hear the new album !!! #ozzyosbourne https://t.co/bcKEBev5l2 — Alex Dorian Ripper (@RatTheRipper) February 18, 2020

As noted above, many fans were not surprised to hear that Osbourne would not be fulfilling his tour obligations, especially considering the ambitious schedule he had planned. Even if he were in perfect health, they remarked that a 71-year-old could not be reasonably expected to make all the shows Osbourne had scheduled.

Prayers

Pray for him. @OzzyOsbourne get better Oz man. Can you at least wait till Jesus returns? This world couldn’t bear a world without you. We need you here. ❤️ https://t.co/LVuSrI5ipL — ShannyForChrist (@Shannyisme) February 18, 2020

Many fans used social media to send out their prayers for Osbourne, often in the context of his own music. Osbourne’s lyrics have often had a religious, spiritual or at least cosmological bent to them, and fans felt that this would carry him through his medical crisis.

Refunds

spent about $800 two years ago on tickets to see @OzzyOsbourne for the first time. he keeps canceling his tour and now I’m out that $800 that I desperately could use currently. they won’t refund my money since this doesn’t actually count as a cancelation. 😭😭😭😭😭 — henry (@anzini_) February 18, 2020

Twitter was also full of fans wondering about their ticket refunds — whether they would really get them and how long they might take. Some were still counting on a ticket they paid for years ago, and they were beginning to regret the investment.

Comeback

While some online were beginning to doubt that this tour would ever happen, others refused to even acknowledge that possibility. They posted self-assuredly about the comeback they wanted Osbourne to have when all of his medical woes are behind him.

“Don’t give up… We are waiting for you!!!” one person tweeted.

‘Strong’

You are stronger than most anyone I’ve ever known in my life! You will overcome this.your music is your sledgehammer Ozzy; Use your victories as a heavy metal sledgehammer that can breakthrough this only to bring front and center once again. For all your fans to see! #rocknroll — ozzy Shifflett (@ozzy_shifflett) February 18, 2020

Some also felt confident in Osbourne’s recovery because of his unique persona. They tweeted about his strength of character, saying he would make a full recovery and be back at his prime through sheer grit if nothing else.

Promises

@OzzyOsbourne Don’t worry about the concerts, just look after yourself, we won’t hold it against you my friend. 😂 Best wishes Ozzy & your music will live forever. — Old Ginger Guy Gaming (@OldGingerGuyGa1) February 18, 2020

In the same vein, many fans addressed Osbourne directly, promising to wait as long as it took for his tour. They urged him not to rush out before he was well, because his loyal fans would understand if he needed a long rest.

Questions

I wonder what treatments Ozzy Osbourne is getting this spring in Switzerland for his #Parkinsons ? I’d love to hear about them. What is there that isn’t here or in the UK or wherever? Just wondering. — KerryAW (@KerrywaitforitA) February 18, 2020

Finally, some fans were curious about Osbourne’s illnesses and his treatments, and they had questions about what is next for him. Those intimately familiar with the healthcare systems of the U.S. and other countries were particularly perplexed, but Osbourne’s team made no official announcements about his treatments.

Osbourne’s new album, Ordinary Man, will be available everywhere music is sold or streamed on Friday.