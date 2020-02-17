Sharon Osbourne Debuts Dramatic White Locks After She Stops Dyeing Her Hair

Sharon Osbourne has debuted a dramatic change in hairstyle. The talk show host has stopped dying her locks red and is now sporting a new, more natural shade of white. Now, Us Weekly noticed that the colorist behind the transformation, Jack Martin, posted about it on his Instagram Monday afternoon.

"Another great day in my career welcoming the most beautiful and elegant talk show host and entertainer [Sharon Osbourne] for a complete transformation," Martin wrote in the lengthy caption. "Sharon has 100% white hair and she was coloring her hair once a week dark vibrant red for the past 18 years. She explained to me that she wanted to do this transformation [a] long time ago but every time she attempts it ends up with a disaster. Sharon was very tired of coloring her hair once a week and she was obligated to since she is on tv almost every day hosting her popular tv show [The Talk]."

After promising Osbourne that he'd try his best, he went on to write that it took "a total of eight hours from start to finish to get her to a platinum blonde so she doesn’t have to be committed to coloring her hair once a week anymore. I had [a] great time spending my day off with this gorgeous, humble and sweet soul."

Last month, her husband, rocker Ozzy Osbourne, announced that he'd been suffering from Parkinson's Disease. The couple made the announcement while appearing side-by-side on Good Morning America.

"There [are] so many different types of Parkinson's," she began. "It's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. It's like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day."

Her husband also admitted that part of the reason he went public was to refute the constant death hoaxes and other false reports about his health that had surfaced in recent weeks.

"I'm no good with secrets," he admitted. "I cannot walk around with it anymore 'cause it's like I'm running out of excuses, you know?"

In lighter news, the couple closed out January by presenting the award for Best Rap/Sung Performance at this year's Grammy Awards -- and Sharon's pronunciation of the nominee's names delighted viewers everywhere.