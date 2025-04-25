The B-52s’ Cindy Wilson Falls Ill, Band Cancels Concert

Legendary new wave band The B-52s were forced to cancel one of their Las Vegas residency shows last week after singer Cindy Wilson fell ill.

In a statement shared to Instagram, Wilson’s bandmates Kate Pierson and Fred Schneider announced that their Wednesday, April 16 show at Las Vegas’ Venetian Theatre, part of their ongoing farewell tour, was canceled as Wilson battled a “very nasty flu.”

“We are so sorry to post that our residency show tonight (Wednesday, April 16) at the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas must be cancelled due to illness. Cindy is battling a very nasty flu,” the statement read. “While she was hoping to be well enough to perform tonight, her doctor’s recommendation is to rest up and keep recuperating.”

Photo Credit: Scott Dudelson/WireImage/Getty Images

“Our sincerest apologies to our fans who made plans to come to the show tonight,” Schneider said. We are so sad to disappoint anyone and also sad we won’t get to party with the greatest fans on earth; but, Cindy’s health is most important.”

Added Pierson, “We always want to give our beloved fans the best show we can. Cindy’s on doctor’s orders to rest and get well so we can be ready to rock on Friday and Saturday as planned at the Venetian. Again, our sincere apologies.”

The group added the ticketholders would receive refunds for the canceled performance.

The canceled show was one of the final performances of the group’s LOVESHACK residency in Las Vegas. The residency kicked off in 2022 as part of The B-52’s farewell tour, and was later extended several times with additional dates. The residency officially wrapped Saturday.

While the legendary group announced their farewell tour in 2022, at the time it had “been a wild ride, that’s for sure” and it was “time for one last blowout,” Wilson later told PEOPLE that the tour didn’t mark an endpoint for the band.

“There’s going to be other little things happening,” she said. “So we’re not 100 percent gone. And you know it’s more of an ending season. It’s not going to be a hard date, but it’s coming. There’ll still be things that come up. You’ll hear about us.”

The B-52s are next set to perform in Mexico for Tecate Emblem 2025 on May 16 and 17.