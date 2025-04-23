Singer Who Rose to Fame After TV Competition Dead at 78: Son of Clodagh Rodgers Confirms Her Death

Clodagh Rodgers, who represented the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest in 1971, has died at the age of 78, BBC reports. She was chosen to represent the country at the contest being held in Dublin.

Rodgers placed fourth in the competition with the song “Jack In The Box.” She began singing when she was 12.

Her son, Sam Sorbie, confirmed her death in a social media post, noting “after battling an illness for the last three years. Mum has lived an incredible life, full of love and happiness. Her fantastic career performing, travelling the world, devoting her life to her two sons and being the rock of this family.” He’s comforted knowing that his mother is “at peace” with her loved ones who have also passed.

In an interview with BBC’s Desert Island Discs in 1971, she said she grew interested in music because of her father’s affiliation as a concert promoter. She said her one regret was never taking music lessons.

Reflecting on her first performance in her life, she said: “I thought I was terrific standing up there with my new socks on and the crowd cheering for me.” She got a recording contract when she was 15 after deciding to forgo school to pursue music full time.

She moved to England with her family. From there, she created eight or nine records that flopped before finding success. Her biggest single, “Come Back and Shake Me,” changed the trajectory of her career.

In a tribute on X, former BBC Radio DJ Mike Read said of the beloved singer: “So sad the news about Clodagh Rodgers, a star in many spheres: Film, TV, stage and hit songs and of course Eurovision. She worked with so many greats in different genres. Commiserations to Frank, Louis and Lavinia and bless you for asking, and trusting, me to write her obituary.”