Member of Major ’70s Rock Band Dies of Pancreatic Cancer: Roger McLachlan Was 71

Roger McLachlan, the New Zealand born bass player and co-founder of Little River Band, has died from pancreatic cancer. He was 71.

McLachlan played on the band’s first two Little River Band albums, Little River Band, released in 1975, and After Hours, released in 1976. His bass is present on songs like “It’s a Long Way There,” “Curiosity (Killed The Cat),” “Emma,” and “Everyday of My Life.”

The former became the band’s first US hit. It reached number 31 on the charts in 1976.

After leaving the band in 1976, he was replaced by George McArdle. McArdle played on “Dimentina Cocktail,” released in 1977, and “Sleeper Catcher,” released in 1978.

After moving to Australia in 1974 for the production of Godspell, he joined Little River Band. Following his departure from the band, he joined Melbourne band Stars. Their debut album Paradise reached number 14 in Australia. Their biggest hit was “Look After Yourself,” which reached the Top 40.

He played bass on John Farnham’s “Whispering Jack.” He also contributed to Merril Bainbridge’s “The Garden” and her number one hit song “Mouth.”

Michael Oliphant said of McLachlan’s death, “It is with enormous sadness I report that Roger McLachlan passed away today from complications due to pancreatic cancer. He leaves behind his adoring wife Desley and a delightful loving family who were all with him through the end. Roger didn’t wish his struggle to be widely known and so chose to keep it just between family and a handful of friends. Roger was a wonderful friend, collaborator, musical powerhouse, absolute monster bass player and all round naughty boy…Life will never be the same. RIP dear mate. Gutted.”