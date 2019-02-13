Ozzy Osbourne ‘Breathing on His Own’ Following Health Scare, Wife Sharon Says

Sharon Osbourne gave good news as she updated fans on Ozzy Osbourne‘s health following his recent hospitalization.

The Talk co-host took a moment during Tuesday’s episode to say that the Black Sabbath frontman is doing much better.

“He’s doing great,” Sharon excitedly revealed to co-hosts Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Eve and Sara Gilbert.

“He’s out of ICU and he’s doing great. He’s breathing on his own,” Sharon said of her husband, prompting the audience to erupt in applause.

She then went on and sent a message of gratitude to all fans for their kind words, PEOPLE reports.

“I just want to say a huge thank you to everybody that has reached out with good wishes. He is overcome by the response that he’s had, and it’s kind of bittersweet because he’s overwhelmed with it, but he’s sad too,” Sharon explained.

The update comes after Sharon herself announced on Feb. 6 that her husband had been admitted to the hospital after complications.

“As some of you may have heard, Ozzy was admitted to hospital following some complications from the flu,” she shared on Twitter. “His doctors feel this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery. Thanks to everyone for their concern and love.”

The announcement came only a week after the rocker was forced to postpone the European leg of his tour.

“Ozzy Osbourne has been forced to postpone the entire UK and European leg of his No More Tours 2 tour on doctors’ orders,” his publicist said in a statement at the time. “This follows yesterday’s (January 28) announcement that Osbourne was postponing the first four dates of the tour because of the flu. After seeing his physician again, Osbourne has been diagnosed with a severe upper-respiratory infection which the doctor feels could develop into pneumonia given the physicality of the live performances and an extensive travel schedule throughout Europe in harsh winter conditions.”

“I’m completely devastated for having to postpone the European leg of my tour,” he said in a personal statement after news broke Jan. 31. “It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to s—. First the staph infection in my thumb and now coming down with the flu and bronchitis. I want to apologize to all of my fans who have been so loyal over the years, my band, my crew and to Judas Priest for letting you all down. However, I promise the tour with Judas Priest will be completed. It’s being rescheduled right now to start in September. Again, I apologize to everyone. God Bless. Love you all, Ozzy.”

A few days after the hospitalization, Ozzy’s son Jack Osbourne, shared that his dad was going better after sharing a new selfie on his Instagram.