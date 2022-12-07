Suspect in Takeoff's Murder Asks Judge for Funds to Hire Private Investigator

Takeoff's alleged murderer, Patrick Xavier Clark, has a new request for the judge. According to TMZ, Clark is asking the judge for money to hire a private investigator and, consequently, build his defense. Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed in Houston when an altercation broke out at a bowling alley. He was 28 years old.

Clark is reportedly asking the judge for $5,000 to help cover the cost of hiring a private investigator. Based on the legal documents that TMZ obtained, Clark's family is unable to cover the cost of this expense because they spent all of their money on hiring an attorney, who already agreed to work at a reduced rate. Clark believes that it is necessary to hire a private investigator for his defense so that they can "properly investigate [Clark's] case and to prepare effectively for trial." Takeoff's alleged murderer already has a private investigator in mind that charges that would work at the reduced rate of $85 an hour.

In early December, Clark was arrested and charged with the murder of the Migos rapper. At the time of the incident, which occurred at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston, an argument reportedly broke out. The argument reportedly took a turn and gunshots rang out. Takeoff, who was not involved in this argument and not armed, was reportedly shot in the head and torso according to the coroner's report. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Quavo, another member of Migos and Takeoff's uncle, was also at the scene at the time of the incident. However, he was not injured. Quavo later took to Instagram to pay tribute to his late nephew. In his message, he noted that he will continue to keep Takeoff's memory alive for the rest of his days.

"I'm proud to be ya uncle," Quavo wrote on Instagram. "I'm proud we saw the world and done things we couldn't ever imagine together. We laughed way more than we ever argued and when we did I always was in the wrong every time. […] You will continue to send your blessings down from Heaven and I will continue to keep your name alive as long as I live." He continued, "I love you with all my heart. I'll never leave you. l guess God jus ain't need my help. So can you ask Him for me what I gotta do to be with you again!!! In a place where there's no pain, no demons, no jealousy, no envy, no greed. Whatever we have to do God to be at that place of paradise send us the tools now cuz we wanna be with Take. Love you nephew!"