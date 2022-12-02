Takeoff Dead: Arrest Made in Migos Rapper's Murder

An arrest has been made in the murder of Migos rapper Takeoff. Fans were devastated to learn that the 28-year-old was shot and killed on Nov. 1 in the wee hours of the morning at a Houston bowling alley. He, along with his uncle Quavo and fellow group member, stayed after a party and participated in a dice game. Video footage showed Quavo exchanging words with someone, reportedly over basketball. At some point, shots rang out, hitting the rapper in his torso and head. He was pronounced dead on the scene, despite revival efforts. Two others, including an assistant for Quavo, were also shot, but not fatally. Calls for the end of gun violence began in the immediate aftermath. His murder was the latest of a string in recent years, including PnB Rock, who was shot and killed just two months prior. Memphis-based rapper Yung Dolph was killed last year. And beloved L.A. rapper and entrepreneur Nipsey Hussle was gunned down outside of his own business in March 2019.

TMZ reports they arrested 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark and charged him with the murder of Takeoff. The arrest comes weeks after his star-studded funeral in Atlanta. The service was held at the State Farm Arena, and was transformed into a church Friday as family and fans gathered to celebrate this life and contributions to music. The three-hour sendoff featured performances from Justin Bieber, Chloe Bailey, and Yolanda Adams, a poem by Drake, and words of remembrance from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and the founders of Migos' label, Quality Control Music. His group members Quavo and Offset also spoke.

Calls for the arrest have been loud. Takeoff was known as the quiet member of the group, and the glue that kept everything together. He was loved by peers of all genres, and lauded as the one who jumpstarted the group's music career and crafted their unique hip-hop sound.