NSYNC Reunites at Justin Timberlake Concert, But One Member Was Missing

*NSYNC fans got the surprise of a lifetime when the group reunited at a recent Justin Timberlake concert. Although, Joey Fatone was noticeably absent. The reunion took place on Monday, Jan. 20. Fatone is currently working in New York portraying Lance in Broadway’s & Juliet. Lace Bass shared a photo of the mini reunion in a photo to Instagram.

“In honor of Joey’s Broadway debut tonight, we had a date night without him,” Bass captioned the picture. Fatone, 47 ,commented, “You guys are the sweetest I appreciate it!!!!”

Fatone also re-shared the photo to his Instagram account, photoshopping himself into the original group shot. “Thank you, Chris for putting me in the photo,” he joked. “It is perfect! I was definitely there in spirit! May the flush be with you all !”

Ahead of the surprise reunion, Fatone told the New York Post in a story published January 17 that the band needs to “have a conversation” about a real reunion. “That’s really what it boils down to. And we’re gonna hopefully do that soon. We keep saying soon, but it’s getting where it’s like either s— or get off the pot,” he said. “Let’s be real.”

Bass also told Billboard in 2023 that he will “never say never” about a reunion. “I always feel bad that there was no ending, because we didn’t have a final show, we didn’t have a final tour, because we didn’t know it was the final days,” he said at the time. “I think we owe it to the fans to give them something at some point. I just hope it’s before I’m 80 years old. We all have to be inspired in the moment,” he added. “But I do think the world needs something again from ‘’NSync.

The group have performed several times over the past few years. Fans have been asking for a full reunion tour.