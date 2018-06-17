Nicki Minaj Celebrates ‘Bed’ Success With Curvy Snapshot

Nicki Minaj thanked her legion of fans for making “Bed,” her new single with Ariana Grande, a No. 1 iTunes single in 24 countries with a curvy new photo.

“#BED is now #1 in 24 countries including the US. Not on the RAP chart. On ALL GENRES,” Minaj wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself wearing ‘OMG’ lingerie. “Thank you so much. Idk what else to say. #Queen is the #1 PRE-ORDER Album. Thank you to my sister Ari & to all of you in every single one of these countries around the world. #RichSex still in the top 10. My sister Ari has 3 songs in the top 10. Blessings. #NickiHndrxxWorldTour begins in September.”

The song will be featured on Minaj’s new album, Queen. As Billboard points out, the song also includes a shout-out to Zayn Malik, who is working on a new track with her. “Could put Zayn on it, but I put your name on it,” Minaj raps in “Bed.”

Grande and Minaj also have another song set to be released next week. “The Light Is Coming” will be included on Grande’s next album, Sweetener.

Grande and Minaj have not released a video for “Bed” yet, but they posted a teaser on Thursday. In the 15-second clip, the music superstars are seen swimming in a pool with bubbles and at the beach.

Minaj’s Queen is her first new album since 2014’s The Pinkprint. Although the album will include a whopping 19 tracks, the lead single “Barbie Tingz” will not be included, based on the iTunes pre-order page. “Rich Sex” with Lil Wayne will be track four, while “Bed” is track six. “Chun-Li” will be the tenth track.

In the middle of all this, Minaj also announced the NICKIHNDRXX Tour with rapper Future. Tickets went on sale Friday. According to a poster she shared on Instagram, the North American leg of the tour will kick off on Sept. 21 in Baltimore and continues through Nov. 24 in Las Vegas. The European leg will start on Feb. 21 in Munich and ends on March 28 in Geneva.

In a new interview with ELLE, Minaj confidently said she believes Queen will be the “best album of the year.”

“I went through a moment where I got to know myself again, and then I went through a moment where I got to know myself as the rapper again. And then I locked [myself] in the studio… and I didn’t want to leave,” Minaj told ELLE. “Spiritually, I’ve experienced more growth in the last six months of my life, of my career, than I have in the last eight years.”



Queen, which features an Ancient Egypt-inspired cover, will be released on Aug. 10.

Photo credit: Instagram/Nicki Minaj