Rapper Mystikal Arrested for Rape and Strangulation

Rapper Mystikal was arrested on rape, strangulation, and false imprisonment charges in Prairieville, Louisiana Sunday. The "Shake Ya A—" performer, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, is being held in jail without bond as of Monday afternoon, reports WBRZ. A woman accused Tyler of raping her at his home in the Baton Rouge suburb.

The alleged violent assault happened Saturday, according to the arrest warrant. The alleged victim was an acquaintance visiting his home. Tyler accused the woman of stealing $100 before he allegedly punched and choked her. He also allegedly pulled braids out of her hair and took her keys and phone to keep her from leaving his home.

The alleged victim looked around Tyler's home for the money, hoping to calm him. During the search, she found a "crystalline substance" in a drawer, which investigators believe could have been methamphetamine. The woman told police Tyler had "bizarre mood swings," where he would yell at her over the money before apologizing and asking her to pray with him. Tyler allegedly asked her if he could "feel" her, but she refused. He then allegedly pushed her onto a bed and raped her.

Afterward, Tyler again demanded the woman "return" the missing $100 through CashApp, according to documents. He gave the woman her phone and she started making the payment. Tyler allegedly grabbed the phone, added $50 to the payment, and completed the payment himself. He gave the woman her phone back and she was allowed to leave. The victim then drove to a Baton Rouge hospital, where a friend met her. A sexual assault kit was performed and her injuries matched her description of the alleged assault, the documents state.

Tyler was charged with strangulation, as well as two misdemeanor counts, simple criminal damage to property: $1000 and false imprisonment. He is being held at the Ascension Parish jail, awaiting arraignment, reports Entertainment Tonight. He was denied bond, reports WAFB.

Tyler, 51, has faced multiple sexual assault allegations in the past. In 2004, he sexually assaulted his stylist and spent six years in prison. He was registered as a sex offender after he was released. in 2017, Tyler surrendered himself to police because there was a warrant out for his arrest related to an alleged sexual assault at a Shreveport casino. The charges were eventually dropped.

Tyler was born in New Orleans and released his first album in 1994. His fourth album, Let's Get Ready, included his hit "Shake Ya A—." Although he hasn't released a solo album since 2001, he's appeared on tracks with dozens of artists.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.