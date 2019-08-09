Rapper Mystikal Injures Himself After Collapsing Onstage

Rapper Mystikal injured himself during a recent concert performance, after collapsing onstage and falling into the crowd. In a fan-captured video from the Tampa, Florida show, Mystikal is seen jumping up on a stage riser, but suddenly it appears that his knee blew out, and caused him to tumble down. Fans and security helped him get back up, and the rapper jumped right into the hit song “It’s Ain’t My Fault,” which he originally recorded with fellow rapper Silkk The Shocker. Unfortunately, the rapper then had to cut his set short and be helped off stage, according to TMZ.

The outlet also cited a possible cause for the fall as being a drink that had spilled on the stage, which one concert-goer claimed to have seen.

Reportedly, the fall took place less than a minute into his set, as the rapper had just taken the stage.

Many of the fans that were present for the concert have since shared video of the fall, and commented on what happened.

“Naw but for real it looks like Tampa showed up for Mystikal…and he kept the show moving even after he almost died,” one fan tweeted.

“I was there. Damn. I thought he just fell off. But he clearly tore or dislocated something, then fell. Crazy,” another user tweeted.

“Must Be Leaning All Day Prior To His Getting On Stage,” someone else joked. “Get Well Soon Though.”

“Shake ya a—, but watch yourself,” one other person quipped, referring to one of Mystikal’s other hit singles.

“LMAOO them knees gave out on that boy,” a fifth user commented.

Welp, I’m sure this joke has already been made, but I just can’t help myself:

There is currently no word on Mystikal’s condition, as representatives for the rapper do not appear to have commented on his fall.

Additionally, it is unclear if he was taken to the hospital, though concertgoers did report hearing him ask for an “ambulance.”

