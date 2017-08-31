Rapper Mystikal Turns Himself in for Heinous Charge

Rapper Mystikal has turned himself in after being wanted for rape in Louisiana.

TMZ reports that Mystikal (real name Michael Tyler) was formally arrested and charged with first-degree rape after surrendering at the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Department in Shreveport, Louisiana. He is being held on a $2 million bond.

The charge is from a 2016 incident at a casino where the “Shake Ya Ass” rapper was performing. Another man, Averweone Holman, is also charged in connection to the incident. DNA evidence linked the two men to the crime, according to The Shreveport Times.

Additionally, an acquaintance of both men, Tenichia Wafford, apparently tried to persuade the victim to drop the charges. Authorities then charged Wafford with one count of accessory after the fact to first-degree rape.

Sources close to Mystikal told TMZ that he’s innocent and plans to plead not guilty.

Mystikal was a popular force in hip-hop in the late ’90s and early 2000s. He’s collaborated with a long list of prominent rappers over the years, including Snoop Dogg, Ludacris, Lil Jon, Master P, Yelawolf and Machine Gun Kelly.

While his biggest successes were in prior decades, he landed several high-profile features in recent years.

He was the main performer on the Mark Ronson single “Feel Right,” which was co-written by Bruno Mars and was featured on Ronson’s 2015 album Uptown Special. He was also featured on the remix to MGK’s “Wild Boy” alongside 2 Chainz, French Montana, Meek Mill and Yo Gotti.

Mystikal has not posted on social media or made a statement of any kind since his arrest.