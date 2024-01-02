Monica Appears to Fall Ill, Pass out Mid-Concert

Fans are concerned about Monica. The R&B songstress, known for her Grammy-award-winning collaboration with Brandy in "The Boy Is Mine," was seemingly sighted passing out backstage in the middle of a show. TMZ obtained video from one concertgoer at her recent show in Houston, Texas. Initially, the video showcases Monica in long bleach blonde hair performing her 1998 ballad "Angel of Mine." Later, a person with the same hair appears passed out at the side of the stage with someone carrying them away from the stage and out of the audience's view. Fans from the show discussed everything on social media, with people hinting that something went down with her.

"The Houston streets are talking! They're saying Monica left in an ambulance after passing out by the stairs. They say she came out late; 10:35 and people were walking out by 11:05..concert goers do say something seemed off. Praying," one X account reported.

The Houston streets are talking! They’re saying Monica left in an ambulance after passing out by the stairs.



They say she came out late; 10:35 and people were walking out by 11:05..concert goers do say something seemed off.



Praying ♥️ pic.twitter.com/SrUqtVWgGS — Mílagro (@MobzWorld) December 31, 2023

According to TMZ, Monica suffers from mitral valve prolapse, a heart condition she was diagnosed with at 18. The condition impedes the flap between the upper and lower chambers of her heart from closing properly. She's also dealt with, and been hospitalized for, as well as had surgeries to address her endometriosis.

The San Bernardino American Newspaper reports of an interview Monica did in 2016 which she dished about her high blood pressure and the scary diagnosis. "I used to have horrible, debilitating headaches. I could not move or get out of the bed. And sometimes it would hurt so bad that I would just pass out," she said at the time. "When I went to the doctor, my blood pressure was 185. So after being hospitalized for the same thing over and over again, I've learned to change some things." To try and keep her numbers within a normal range, Monica works hard to not stress, refrain from a lot of salty foods, and drink more water.