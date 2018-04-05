Miley Cyrus Fans Weigh in on Those Easter Photos

After posting a slew of steamy, pin-up, vintage-style photos for Easter over the weekend, it’s safe to say Miley Cyrus‘ social media followers went berserk. The 25-year-old is known for throwing a little controversy around, but her scantily-clothed, Easter Bunny-spanking tribute to the religious holiday brought out some pretty intense reactions.

Continue ahead to see reactions to the Easter photos from Miley stans around the world — including from a few names you might recognize.

Considering Cyrus posted holiday-themed photos for Valentine’s Day and St. Patrick’s Day, her fans may have been more or less at the ready when she unleashed the onslaught of images over the weekend. An overwhelming amount of positive feedback was sent her way, from simple comments like “you’re beautiful” to hilarious memes and gifs.

“QUEEEEEEEEEN,” one person wrote on Instagram beneath a photo of Cyrus wearing nothing but giant bunny ears and a floor-length bath towel with a fluffy white cat on her lap.

“She’s a goddess, like I don’t understand how someone could be so perfect,” another wrote.

Me being super extra for Easter!! Get it Miley! — Savannah? (@Lovelyvannah) April 2, 2018

“Me being super extra for Easter!! Get it Miley!” one echoed on Twitter.

Fans reacted to the “Younger Now” singer’s candy-pink coiffure and extra-large bunny ears, making it clear they wanted more.

Some compared to Marilyn Monroe, with one Instagram follower even commenting “MilleyRYN MONROE.”

Miley looking so cute — Maddysandbhor (@Maddysandbhor1) April 2, 2018

“Miley looking so cute,” someone said on Twitter.

So Adorable? — Cher (@cher) March 30, 2018

Even pop icon share dropped by to pay a compliment, writing “So Adorable,” in response to the giant bunny ears photo.

Cyrus retweeted Cher with three bunny emojis.

One of the photos that received the most reactions was the risqué bird’s eye view shot of Cyrus straddling a tiny pink tricycle.

miley cyrus invented bicycles — roriッ?PAX EAST✨ (@fazeroriii) March 30, 2018

“miley cyrus invented bicycles,” one fan joked.

Yo that’s a tricycle — A Walking Shitpost (@LuNcH_BoXx) March 30, 2018

she invented both — So(fia) (@cantstopmileyy) March 31, 2018

Another pointed out, “Yo that’s a tricycle,” to which someone else said “she invented both.”

One fan joked that she couldn’t breathe after seeing the steamy photo.

Another shared a gif of someone hurriedly fanning themselves in an effort to stay calm.

In another set of naughty photos, Cyrus lies across the Easter Bunny’s lap, leading many fans to guess who is inside the Easter Bunny costume.

Please tell me it’s liam in the bunny costume — flopngerz (@flopngerz) March 30, 2018

“Please tell me it’s liam in the bunny costume,” one wrote.

Some joked about how Cyrus’ father, Billy Ray Cyrus, would react upon seeing the spanking pictures.

Others simply snatched their wigs in response.

In a particularly racy photo, Cyrus ditches her bra while wearing a sheer yellow floor-length gown.

I’m not okay (I promise) — Jessie Paege (@jessiepaege) April 2, 2018

Author and popular social media influencer Jessie Paege responded with, “I’m not okay (I promise).”

Eggcellent! — Marc Malkin (@marcmalkin) March 30, 2018

Entertainment journalist Marc Malkin wrote that the photo, along with two others Cyrus shared on Twitter, was “eggcelent.”

And yet another wig-snatcher appeared in the replies, writing, “YOU DID THAT.”

One person even wrote that the photos were “sent straight from God himself.”

Miley Cyrus Easter pics were sent straight from God himself — Ian (@ensearz) April 1, 2018

I’m living for Miley Cyrus’ Easter pics — Rylo Ken (@PrincesssAngell) March 30, 2018

Another joked that Cyrus spent more time on the Easter photos than her own career.