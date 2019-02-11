Miley Cyrus Dazzles in Dreamy Daisy Dukes Photos

Miley Cyrus showed off her curves in a recent Instagram photo shoot.

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer rocked some fiery daisy dukes in photos posted to her social media, as the singer continues to set up her online presence ahead of the release of new music and an upcoming performance at the 2019 Grammy Awards, Sunday night.

In one of the images, the singer has her back to the camera, but looks straight at a mirror revealing a sultry look against a green light. Her wavy hair went down her shoulders.

In another photo, the singer has her hands against the wall and made a sexy pose while resting her right leg on a chair. She completed the look with bright red lipstick.

Cyrus is set to perform during the 2019 Grammy Awards alongside pop star Shawn Mendes. The singers have been teasing their collaboration on Instagram for days, and also took the stage together to perform a tribute to Dolly Parton at the MusiCares gala honoring the country legend Friday night.

Cyrus recently told Variety that her collaboration with Mendes came together after she reached out to him via direct messages at Instagram.

“I actually sent him a DM and said I don’t know what you’re trying to do next because I’ve actually been in his position in his career too before where you’re someone who I think is trying to fit into pop music and you want to be played on pop music but you don’t want to be conformist and you want to do your own thing,” Cyrus said. “I love the way that he always kind of plays alternative pop because it’s something that I love to do.”

The duo was accompanied by Cyrus’ collaborator Mark Ronson for a performance of the 1983 Parton duet that feature Kenny Rogers, “Islands in the Stream.”

Mendes and Cyrus’ posts have also led to speculation the singers might be collaborating on new music together. Some reports have surfaced that the pair have a duet in the works that will be featured on her upcoming album.

Cyrus is set to take the stage as part of a tribute her godmother Parton, as well as to perform her most recent single “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart.” The Parton collaboration is also set to feature the country music icon herself, Maren Morris, Katy Perry, Little Big Town and Kacey Musgraves.

The Grammys will air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.