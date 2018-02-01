Migos Member Quavo Accused of Assaulting Jeweler After Grammys Ceremony

Rapper Quavo has been accused of assaulting another man over a financial dispute that occurred after the Grammys.

Quavo, whose real name is Quavious Marshall, and fellow Migos members Offset and Takeoff were allegedly partying at a nightclub with notable jewelry maker Eric the Jeweler in New York City early Monday morning.

TMZ reports that around 4:30 a.m., Eric and Quavo began arguing over money the rapper owed Eric. Eric alleges that Quavo and another man, who was not Offset or Takeoff, attacked him.

Eric, who is known for making high-dollar pieces for Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent, suffered minor facial injuries during the assault. He left the club after the assault and realized his $30,000 chain went missing during the altercation.

The jewelry entrepreneur reported the alleged assault and theft to New York City police on Tuesday and they are now investigating the incident.

Law enforcement told TMZ they intend to question Quavo, Offset, Takeoff and Migos’ manager about the alleged assault. They also intend to obtain surveillance footage from the nightclub where the altercation went down.

None of the Migos members have commented on the assault accusations. Eric the Jeweler has also remained silent on social media since the incident.

Eric has an onslaught of photos with just about every rapper that’s been popular the last few years. However, we could not find one that featured Quavo. There was one taken with Offset back in January 2017 that showed the duo looking over a variety of accessories designed by Eric.

Migos were nominated for two Grammys, Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance, at Sunday night’s awards ceremony, but they did not win either award.