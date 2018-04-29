Migos’ Las Vegas Performance Ends in Brawl

A performance in Las Vegas ended in a massive brawl for Migos, and pregnant Cardi B was reportedly rushed to the sidelines for safety.

The rap group played to a huge crowd at Drai’s Night Club at the Cromwell on Friday night. Afterward, Quavo, Offset and Takeoff headed to the Las Vegas strip for a night on the town, according to a report by The Blast. However, when their caravan of SUVs arrived back at the Encore Hotel and Casino in the early hours of the morning, members of their entourage reportedly got into a dispute with a valet driver.

Sources close to the hotel told the outlet that a hotel employee asked Quavo to move his car. Somehow, this sparked an altercation that led to the employee getting punched, which set the whole fight into motion.

It’s not clear whether any of the band members themselves threw punches or got hit. Fellow rapper Cardi B, who is engaged to Offset and pregnant with their first child, was immediately rushed into the hotel lobby so that she and her precious cargo would be safe, the report says.

A chaotic fight raged until Las Vegas Police arrived to settle everything down. In the aftermath, Migos and all of their entourage were asked to check out of the hotel immediately.

A representative of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told reporters that they were called at 4:17 a.m. about a possible assault. When they arrived, hotel security had one man in custody. The unidentified assailant was cited and immediately released. Sources close to the incident did not believe it was one of the Migos, but it might have been someone in their entourage.

It was another hectic stop for Migos, who have been in trouble with the law multiple times this month. On April 5, the band was pulled over in North Carolina, where police found 420 grams of marijuana, 26 ounces of codeine and several Xanax pills.

Three members of the band’s entourage were reportedly charged, and one was arrested. Kevin Spigner and Daryl Irvon McPherson were cited with misdemeanor possession charges, while Jharon Ahmad Murphy was arrested for felony possession of marijuana with intent to sale/deliver.

Police said that the investigation is still open, and more charges could be on the way.