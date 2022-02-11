Beloved ska band, the Mighty Mighty Bosstones recently announced they’re breaking up after nearly four decades together. On Jan. 27, the band posted to their official Facebook page revealing the sad news. “After decades of brotherhood, touring the world and making great records together, we have decided to no longer continue on as a band.” The statement continued, “Above all, we want to express our sincere gratitude to every single one of you who have supported us. We could not have done any of it without you. Love Always, The Mighty Mighty BossToneS.”

The band first formed in Boston, Massachusetts in 1983. They became a staple of the ska scene over the next decade, and eventually landed their first major hit with “The Impression That I Get” in 1997. In 2003, they went on hiatus, with lead singer Dicky Barrett joining ABC’s late night talk show as the announcer. The Bosstones eventually reunited in 2007, and have remained active for the past 15 years. To date, they’ve released 11 studio albums. Their most recent release was 2021’s When God Was Great.

Following the news of their breakup, many Mighty Mighty Bosstones fans have taken to social media to share their feelings about the news. “The Mighty Mighty Bosstones were the band that opened the door for me from grunge into ska/punk,” one Twitter user wrote. “That blip of a ska craze in 96/97 with them, Reel Big Fish, Aquabats etc led me to Operation Ivy and onwards into the present. Saw them once in high school. Legendary band.”

“Wow I was hoping this was an April Fools but it’s January,” a fan replied to the band’s Facebook post. “First and foremost thank you Bosstones for all the great music and great times. I am especially sad because I really did enjoy your last album and was hoping for a tour supporting it. I can only hope that this break up is the like the one in the mid 2000s and only lasts a few years. However I respect your decision and can only thank you for everything.”

Another fan added, “This hurts in a way I can’t describe. The Bosstones have gotten me through some of the darkest days in my life with their music. I’m eternally grateful for this band – the music, the memories, the gigs, and most importantly the friends I’ve made along the way. I’ve loved every minute of this ride. Nothing left to say – thank you.”