Jimmy Kimmel Ridicules Kanye West After Rapper Seemingly Threatens Pete Davidson

Jimmy Kimmel couldn’t help but make fun of Kanye West’s latest swipe at Pete Davidson in his new song “Eazy.” During Wednesday’s opening monologue of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the late-night host began by poking at the rapper’s decision to go by Ye, joking the moniker “is a cheer not a name.”

He continued with comments about the rapper’s new track released over the weekend, which includes lyrics about Davidson after the Saturday Night Live comedian began dating West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, after she filed for divorce in February 2021. “God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a-,” West raps in the song.

Kimmel joked, “You know this reminds me of when Tupac wrote a diss track about Andy Samberg? Do you remember that?” going on to add, “Can you imagine? You’re minding your own business at home and suddenly Kanye attacks you. He has done that to me, but can you imagine?” When it comes to Davidson, Kimmel also took aim at his star-studded dating history: “Ariana Grande wrote a song about him, now Kanye’s got a song. He’s just one Taylor Swift away from the heartbreak trifecta right now,” Kimmel teased.

When it comes to West’s dating life, Uncut Gems star Julia Fox has been his new leading lady, starring alongside the Grammy winner in an Interview magazine photo spread accompanied with details about their budding relationship. “I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection,” Fox wrote in an essay. “His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night.”

She continued, “Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride.” Later, in another exclusive for the magazine, Fox said that just a few days after meeting West, he packed up all her old clothes and transformed her style, which the actress called “so cathartic.” She sees her romance with West as a “reward” after going through tough times with her ex Peter Artemiev, with whom Fox shares 1-year-old son Valentino.

“I just remember being like, ‘I know that there’s going to be a reward for this, like this is so f-king miserable that I know, that I know something good will come of this if I just hang in there,’” she shared. “And then a few days later there I am with Ye, and it was the most instant natural organic attraction and connection.”