Metal Bassist's Wife Suffers Serious Brain Injury, GoFundMe Started

The bassist and vocalist for Arizona thrash metal band Sacred Reich has revealed some upsetting news. Phil Rind revealed that his wife Sandy recently suffered a serious brain injury. According to an official GoFundMe page Rind set up to help with the financial stress of Sandy's condition, on March 22, he went to their bedroom to wake her up but found her "unresponsive." He added, "I dialed 911 and they rushed her to the hospital."

Explaining what happened, Rind wrote, "She was in septic shock and suffering from hypoxia (lack of oxygen). Her blood pressure was crashing. Her brain, heart, kidneys and liver were not working. Her entire body was shutting down. Sandy was pretty close to death. The neurologist didn't think she would wake up. Sandy spent two weeks in the ICU. She was in very critical condition." However, "After a week, to the surprise of the neurologists, Sandy did wake up!" Rind says it was "nothing short of a miracle."

Rind also shared some personal details about Sandy, such as she "has been a critical care nurse for over 15 years." he continued, "She has worked in trauma, ICU, rapid response team, Neuro ICU and the ER. She is a total badass! She has been saving lives and caring for others for a long time. Her strength, courage and compassion have guided her life. I believe those same traits helped her to survive."

In one update, Rind explained, "Sandy has been in the hospital for six weeks so far. She will be moved to a rehab facility when she leaves the hospital. Extensive physical, occupational and neurological rehab will be required. For the time being Sandy needs complete care. She is speaking a bit but it is difficult. She cannot feed herself and is on a puree diet. She will need to relearn how to walk.

He then stated there was some "positive news...Sandy IS improving, but still has a very long way to go. Progress will not be measured in days or weeks, but months and months." In an update on Tuesday, May 11, Rind shared that "Sandy will be discharged today! She is excited to get out of the hospital. She's being moved to the rehab facility to continue her recovery." He concluded his message by thanking fans and followers for their "continued love and support!"