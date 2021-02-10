Megan Thee Stallion Teases '34+35' Remix Music Video With Ariana Grande, Doja Cat

✖

Megan Thee Stallion gave her fans a sneak peek at the upcoming "34+35" remix video featuring Ariana Grande and Doja Cat. The rapper shared a photo of her on the forthcoming project's set with her Instagram followers, only revealing the video's Feb. 12 release date in her caption. Grande also posted a solo still from the video.

Fans gathered in the comments as they continue to anxiously wait for the new release. Megan's photo, with over 1.5 million likes, garnered attention from other stars like CharliXCX, Winnie Harlow, among others in the comments. "34+35+Megan=Everything," Charli wrote under the post. Beneath Grande's photo, which currently has a whopping 7.5 million likes, Liz Gillies left a hello note for her former Victorious co-star in the comments.

With the Grammys around the corner, the trio could be preparing for each of their separate acceptance speeches. Megan Thee Stallion, born Megan Pete, is going into the upcoming show with four nominations: Rap Song, New Artist, Best Rap Performance, and Record. She shares the New Artist and Record category with Doja Cat, who's also up for Best Pop Solo Performance.

Strangely for Grande, who garnered five nominations in 2020 for her album "Thank U, Next," she earned only one nod for her performance of "Rain on Me" with Lady Gaga. Since Megan Thee Stallion was announcing some of the nominees on behalf of the Recording Academy, fans were able to catch her genuine reaction on-camera. "What? Who, me?" she exclaimed in the video as she grinned.

The new collaboration comes on the heels of the "Crybaby" music video premiere, another collab from Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby. The new project, which quickly earned TikTok success with its accompanied Crybaby challenge, has more than 13 million views on YouTube as it stands. Her other collaborations have also made for popular topics. In the last year, the star has worked with the likes of Beyonce ("Savage Remix") –– for which she garnered three of her Grammy nominations –– and Cardi B. The latter project broke a big record on the ARIA Singles Chart as the first female-led rap song to land a number one spot in 28 years.