'SNL': Megan Thee Stallion Brings 'Hot Girl' Energy to Debut on Season Premiere
Megan Thee Stallion continued her hot streak Saturday night with her debut on SNL. Not only did she appear in a very timely pre-recorded sketch early in the show that dealt with the trouble with meeting someone in the time of COVID-19. But for most fans, it was the music that they were interested in seeing.
The SNL appearance follows a week of great success for the breakthrough rapper. Megan was nominated for eight BET Hip Hop Awards, four E! People's Choice Awards and a nomination for Top Rap Female Artist at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards according to Billboard. She also released her latest video for her collaboration with Young Thug titled "Don't Stop." The video is her second production with Colin Tilley, the director behind the wild video for Megan's team-up with Cardi B, "WAP."
That video delivered "the biggest-ever streaming week" for Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, smashing a record held by Ariana Grande for "Thank U Next." It has been more of a "hot girl" year for the rap star than just one summer.
The first performance of the night was "Savage," released as part of the Suga EP back in March. But she packed in a lot with the performance, including a strong message in support of Breonna Taylor and Black Lives Matter. Behind her and her dancers were the words, "Protect Black Women" solidifying the message. Fans were impressed to say the least.
guys i love megan thee stallion are y’all seeing her on snl she’s so amazing— anya (@anyaclaree) October 4, 2020
LMFAO WATCH SNL FOR MEGAN THEE STALLION— n (@vauxses) October 4, 2020
MEGAN THEE STALLION IS HOSTING A PROTEST WHILE PERFORMING SAVAGE ON SNL!!!!— Keffus Falls, III (@ChiefKeffus) October 4, 2020
Megan Thee Stallion gave a message to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron during her #SNL performance pic.twitter.com/hGY9W6rM59— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 4, 2020
Megan Thee Stallion giving me chills right now with this performance #SNL— GOP Ethics (@GOP_Ethics) October 4, 2020
I need that Protect Black Women graphic.#SNL#MeganTheeStallion— Tammi (@TLaTela) October 4, 2020
I see @theestallion with the #ProtectBlackWomen message ✊🏾 #SNL— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 4, 2020
"he don't care about your health he just wanna see yu topless." 😂 😫😷 #SNLPremiere #SNL #MeganTheeStallion pic.twitter.com/Ig48RKdT9d— The Latifah (@TheLatifah) October 4, 2020
🎶 Wassup with the bottom of yo face? 🎶#SNL #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/3CK916r56w— Stephen B (@nipsey) October 4, 2020
"Bottom of The Face" 😷 could be the new song of 2020 😂#SNL #MeganTheeStallion #BottomOfTheFace #COVID pic.twitter.com/yTRhvcuZhp— Justin McGill (@Justin_McGill) October 4, 2020