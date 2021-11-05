Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s Kids Appear in Her ‘Fall in Love at Christmas’ Video

The magic of Mariah Carey continues this holiday season. The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” icon has released another festive tune. She debuted the single and accompanying music video for “Fall In Love At Christmas,” featuring DJ Khalid and gospel great Kirk Franklin. In the video, Carey’s twins, 10-year-olds Moroccan and Monroe whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, make an appearance.

Carey, Khalid, and Franklin open the vidual while singing the track in a festively decorated room. The twins kids pop up toward the end of the visual, with Carey pulling Moroccan onto her lap. Moroccan and Monroe then lean in to give their mom a big hug.

The new song is just one way Carey is celebrating the holidays with her fans. Apple TV+ announced that Carey will return to the streaming platform for the second consecutive year in a new holiday special, Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues. Carey will perform “Fall In Love At Christmas” during the special. Last year, she starred in the special, Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.

Carey’s Christmas classic tunes continue to break records. Last year, the song broke records on Spotify for the most song streamed in a day on Dec. 25. Carey opened up about how much the song means to her in 2020 during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. “I’m not casual about it. I don’t take it for granted. It’s taken me all these years to just listen to the song at Christmas and enjoy it as a listener,” she said. “For so long I would put it on, it’s part of my Christmas playlist, and pick it apart. All the other artists’ songs would come on and I’d just be enjoying the Christmas spirit, and then I hear that and I’d go, ‘Why did I keep that there? Why didn’t I change that?’”